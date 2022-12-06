Travis Scott announced as first headliner for Rolling Loud Portugal 2023

Travis Scott has been announced as the first headliner for next year’s Rolling Loud Portugal festival.

The three day event, which made its debut earlier this year, after its initial launch was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will return to Praia De Rocha Beach in Portimão, which is located in the Algarve from July 5-7, 2023.

Presale tickets will go on sale this Friday (December 9) from 10am GMT which you can purchase here.

Further headliners will be announced in the coming weeks. This year’s headliners included J. Cole, A$AP Rocky and Future while the likes of AJ Tracey, Lil Uzi Vert, Skepta, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, DaBaby, Ms. Banks, Rico Nasty and Central Cee were also on the line-up.

Billed as “the world’s largest hip-hop festival” which already stages events in Miami, Los Angeles, the Bay Area and New York City, Scott has also already been confirmed to headline the LA event from March 3-5, taking place at the Hollywood Park Grounds, alongside Playboi Carti and Future.

Playboi Carti will close the festivities out on Friday March 3, topping a bill of 35 acts that also includes Kodak Black, Tyga, Trippie Redd, DaBaby, Saweetie, Fivio Foreign and Soulja Boy. Then, on Saturday March 4, joining Travis Scott for a 41-act bill will be the likes of Lil Baby, Don Toliver, 2 Chainz, Kevin Gates, Lil Yachty, City Girls, Aminé and Chief Keef.

Though not officially billed as a headliner, Lil Wayne appears on Sunday’s (March 5) itinerary as a “special guest”, with his billing given the same font as headliner Future. The festival’s final day sports the biggest line-up of them all, with 44 acts including Lil Uzi Vert, Tory Lanez, Polo G, Moneybagg Yo, Ski Mask The Slump God, Central Cee, Lil Tecca, OhGeesy and Sheck Wes.

Scott has been gradually returning to the public eye following the human crush tragedy at his Houston Astroworld concert in November of last year. In May of this year, the rapper returned from his six-month hiatus with a nightclub appearance in Miami, before more publicly gracing the stage at 2022’s Billboard Music Awards the same month. More recently, he ​​performed at the inaugural Chile edition of Primavera Sound festival.