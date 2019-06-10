Welcome to Astroworld...

Travis Scott has confirmed that he’ll bring his Astroworld show to The O2 in London next month.

The rap giant, who released the album of the same name last year, will take over the The O2 for one night on July 16. Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on June 14.

It’s also expected that the show will see Scott bringing along his extensive production – which sees The O2 transforming into the album’s titular environment. Shows at North American venues including Madison Square Garden have previously seen him riding an on-stage roller coaster created especially for the shows.

The O2 Arena show will also come some ten days after Scott headlines London’s Wireless Festival on July 6.

Upon release in August 2018, NME described ‘Astroworld‘ as “a lush, complex, extraordinarily accomplished album that invites us mere mortals to peer in at his life behind the velvet rope.”

“The sprawling album’s highlight may occur during the elegiac, near-religious, calming coda to that final track,” our five star review stated.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“It’s a moment that encapsulates the scope and ambition of ‘Astroworld’. Scott moves from such introspection to the bawdy chant of “Fuck the Club Up” on the clattering ‘No Bystanders’, on which he raps, “Family Function, I ain’t no friends.” This is the sound of a musician who has worked to forge an entire world, an empire, around himself – we can peer in, but from afar, guessing at his motives and life behind the velvet.”