Travis Scott appears to diss Timothée Chalamet over Kylie Jenner on ‘Utopia’ track ‘Meltdown’

Travis Scott fans have been speculating that the rapper has dissed actor Timothée Chalamet on his song ‘Meltdown’.

Scott finally released his long-awaited album ‘Utopia’ today (July 28) following 2018’s ‘Astroworld’. ‘Meltdown’, the seventh song of the LP that features Drake, has gained attention on social media after fans started to speculate that Scott, also known as La Flame, may have dissed the actor.

At the end of the song’s second verse, La Flame makes reference to Willy Wonka, a character Chalamet portrays in the upcoming film Wonka.

“Wrappin’ the cheese, wrap around me ’cause I’ve got property (Wrap, cheese, wrap) / Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs (Vs), got the Willy Wonka factory (Vs) / Burn an athlete like it’s calories, find another flame hot as me, bitch,” he raps.

Upon the album’s release, fans took to Twitter to share their opinions about the track.”Never in my life would I’ve thought to witness Travis Scott dissing Timothee Chalamet,” shared one user.

Another added: “Fuck Willy Wonka none of my homies are going to see Willy Wonka.”

Fans believe the rapper dissed the actor due to Chalamet being reality TV star Kylie Jenner’s rumoured boyfriend. Jenner is Scott’s ex and the pair share two children, a five-year-old daughter named Stormi and a 13-month-old named Aire.

Scott and Jenner reportedly called it quits earlier this year. Since then, according to People, she has been seen getting close with the French-American actor. Jenner and Scott dated on-and-off between 2017 and late 2022.

In other news, Scott’s ‘Utopia’ album credits feature Beyoncé, SZA, Kanye West, Daft Punk‘s Guy-Manuel and more. Alongside the release, a new accompanying movie called Circus Maximus is now playing in cinemas.

It was also announced that his ‘Utopia’ launch concert and livestream from the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt have officially been cancelled.

Refunds for the concert and live-stream, which was set to take place on July 28, are now being issued to all ticket holders via their point of purchase, per Live Nation.

The cancellation comes as the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate appeared to announce earlier this month that the show would no longer go ahead due to safety concerns and “peculiar rituals performed by the star during his performance, contradicting our authentic societal values and traditions”.

Last week, Live Nation issued a statement refuting the claims, saying: “There have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt; any reports to the contrary are false.”

The cancellation was then confirmed by Live Nation Middle East on social media, and is due to “complex production issues”.