Travis Scott’s Astroworld Fest is making a return this year

Travis Scott’s Astroworld Fest is making a return later this year, it has been confirmed.

The Houston rapper previously held the one-day festival in his home city in Texas in 2018 and 2019. The coronavirus pandemic forced Scott and his team of organisers to scrap their plans for Astroworld 2020, which had been due to take place on November 9.

In November last year, event organisers confirmed that they were aiming to return in 2021. Now, the 2021 edition of the event will take place in Houston, Texas between November 5-6, with tickets going on sale here on May 5 at 4pm BST.

Tweeting about the event, Scott said: “NOVEMBER COME WON’T YOU POP OUT AT THE FEST!!! THIRD ANNUAL. BIRTHDAY FLAMEEEEEE AHHHHHHHH.”

OPEN YOUR EYES TO A WHOLE NEW UNIVERSE !!!!! ☄️☄️☄️ TICKETS ON SALE WED 5/5 10 AM CT !! https://t.co/fT0QQaKkb1 pic.twitter.com/9wyndunl5I — ASTROWORLD FEST (@astroworldfest) April 30, 2021

NOVEMBER COME WON’T YOU POP OUT AT THE FEST !!! THIRD ANNUAL. BIRTHDAY FLAMEEEEEE AHHHHHHHH ON SALE WEDS 5/5 10AM CT https://t.co/7iBfHx8cBy pic.twitter.com/Aoo6PwMuL6 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) April 30, 2021

Back in February, Scott continued to tease his fourth album ‘Utopia’, ahead of its anticipated release later this year.

The rapper, who seemingly revealed the album title last summer, opened up in an interview with pioneering film director Robert Rodriguez for i-D Magazine.

“I never tell people this, and I’m probably going to keep it a secret still, but I’m working with some new people and I’m just trying to expand the sound,” Scott said about his new album.

He added: “I’ve been making beats again, rapping on my own beats, just putting everything together and trying to grow it really. That’s been one of the most fun things about working on this album. I’m evolving, collaborating with new people, delivering a whole new sound, a whole new range.”

In a five star review of Scott’s ‘Astroworld’ album, NME said: “This is the sound of a musician who has worked to forge an entire world, an empire, around himself – we can peer in, but from afar, guessing at his motives and life behind the velvet rope.”

Meanwhile, a review of Scott’s 2019 Astroworld Fest on NME described it as “spectacular” and “out of this world.”