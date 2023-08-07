Travis Scott brings out Kanye West during Rome live stream

Travis Scott brought out Kanye West at his special Circus Maximus live stream from Rome tonight (August 7).

Travis Scott’s planned Circus Maximus show comes after his original ‘Utopia’ launch show at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt fell apart due to “production issues”. The show was meant to take place on July 28, but was cancelled by Live Nation Middle East a day before.

During the show, Scott was performing new album ‘Utopia’ in full before interrupting the tracklist to welcome Kanye to the stage to perform ‘Praise God’ and ‘Can’t Tell Me Nothing’.

As Pitchfork report, Scott told the crowd: “There is no Utopia without Kanye West. There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West. There is no Rome without Kanye West. Make some noise for Ye.”

See footage below.

Kanye West performed “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” in Rome pic.twitter.com/LgLZQVv5ZW — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) August 7, 2023

Travis Scott WELCOMES KANYE WEST TO UTOPIA IN ROME OMGG pic.twitter.com/Ni54si7Ytj — Ye Streams (@kanyestreams1) August 7, 2023

TRAVIS SCOTT BROUGHT OUT KANYE WEST AT HIS CIRCUS MAXIMUS SHOW🤯 KANYE IS BACK 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/Dzs338yDPM — Rap301 (@Rap301_) August 7, 2023

Kanye West’s last live performance came in February 2022 at a launch event for his ‘Donda 2’ album in Miami.

At the show, he was joined by a host of artists, including Marilyn Manson, who is facing multiple allegations and lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault, which he has denied, and DaBaby, who faced backlash in 2021 after making homophobic comments during a festival appearance.

Since then, West has shared a spate of anti-Semitic comments, beginning when he tweeted that he was going to go “death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE” back in October 2022. The rapper has since had his social media accounts suspended multiple times due to his remarks.

Many figures in the entertainment world have also condemned West, as have several political figures and organisations that represent Jewish communities.

Additionally, the star lost brand deals with Balenciaga, Adidas and Gap, and had his honorary degree from The School Of The Art Institute Of Chicago rescinded. Adidas later donated the proceeds from remaining stocks of West’s Yeezy shoes to organisations fighting antisemitism.