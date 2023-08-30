Travis Scott announces extensive ‘Circus Maximus’ US tour

Travis Scott has announced his first headlining tour of the United States since the 2021 Astroworld tragedy – see the complete list of tour dates below.
Today (September 30), the rapper announced the dates for his extensive US run of the ‘Circus Maximus’ tour, which will see him 28 shows between October and December this year.
The tour will kick off in Charlotte on October 11, and will continue through North America until December 29. The tour will also include Travis Scott’s largest headline show to date with a show at SoFi Stadium.
See the full list of ‘Circus Maximus’ tour dates below.
Tickets to the tour will go on sale this Thursday (August 31) at 10am local time via Travis Scott’s official website. $2 from every ticket sold will go to Cactus Jack Foundation which is a 501(c)3 with a mission to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavours.
Notably, the tour does not include a show in Houston, where Scott’s Astroworld festival descended into chaos on November 5 2021, as thousands were left injured when the over-capacity crowd surged towards the front of the stage during Scott’s headline performance. 10 people were killed by compressive asphyxiation during the show — with victims aged between age nine and 27.
Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia: Circus Maximus’ US tour dates are:
OCTOBER
11 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
13 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
20 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
22 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
29 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
31 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
NOVEMBER
05 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
12 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
18 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
27 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
DECEMBER
04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
06 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
08 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
12 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
21 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden
23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Late last month, Travis Scott released his long-awaited new album ‘Utopia’, which features contributions from Beyoncé, SZA, Kanye West, Daft Punk‘s Guy-Manuel, Bon Iver, The Weeknd, Sampha, Drake, James Blake, Young Thug and many more.
In a three-star review of the record, NME said: “Whereas ‘Astroworld’ was the perfect theme for Scott’s music… in trying to navigate a lofty concept like finding utopia, his ambitions have led him back to someone who was far more formidable at it.”