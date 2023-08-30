Travis Scott announces extensive ‘Circus Maximus’ US tour

Travis Scott has announced his first headlining tour of the United States since the 2021 Astroworld tragedy – see the complete list of tour dates below.

Today (September 30), the rapper announced the dates for his extensive US run of the ‘Circus Maximus’ tour, which will see him 28 shows between October and December this year.

The tour will kick off in Charlotte on October 11, and will continue through North America until December 29. The tour will also include Travis Scott’s largest headline show to date with a show at SoFi Stadium.

See the full list of ‘Circus Maximus’ tour dates below.

Tickets to the tour will go on sale this Thursday (August 31) at 10am local time via Travis Scott’s official website. $2 from every ticket sold will go to Cactus Jack Foundation which is a 501(c)3 with a mission to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavours.

Notably, the tour does not include a show in Houston, where Scott’s Astroworld festival descended into chaos on November 5 2021, as thousands were left injured when the over-capacity crowd surged towards the front of the stage during Scott’s headline performance. 10 people were killed by compressive asphyxiation during the show — with victims aged between age nine and 27.

Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia: Circus Maximus’ US tour dates are: