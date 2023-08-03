Travis Scott criticised for not crediting KayCyy for ‘Thank God’ feature

Travis Scott has received criticism for not crediting KayCyy as a featured artist on ‘Thank God’.

The song is taken from the rapper’s newest album ‘Utopia‘, which boasts an illustrious list of credited artists including Beyoncé, SZA, Kanye West and Daft Punk‘s Guy-Manuel. Also making appearances are Bon Iver, The Weeknd, Sampha, Drake, James Blake, Young Thug and many more.

However, KayCyy isn’t credited as a featured artist on ‘Thank God’ despite performing the song’s chorus, while it has also been reported that he wrote a sizeable amount of it.

It seems apparent KayCyy agrees with the criticism. When a fan tweeted “Why tf is KayCyy’s feature still hidden? He literally wrote a large part of it and sings the entire chorus [crying emoji],” the artist responded by saying: “Y’all keep sending me these messages… Y’all know what I do..! I’m not no background singer… fuck Trav!!!”

Y’all keep sending me these messages … Y’all kno what I do .. ! I’m not no background singer …. 😤 fuck Trav!!! https://t.co/GzVVY4Z1V9 — Never Been So Sure…. (@kaycyy) August 2, 2023

Scott was scheduled to unveil ‘Utopia’ at a show at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt last week, but it was cancelled two days beforehand due to “complex production issues”. Scott later said he still hoped to perform at the Pyramids at a later date. “They just need a bit a time to set lay on lands,” he explained.

Fans ended up going to the Pyramids and throwing their own party despite the gig’s cancellation. Footage circulating on social media shows fans rapping the lyrics to ‘No Bystanders’ from Scott’s 2018 album ‘Astroworld‘.

Scott went on to announce a new ‘Utopia’ show at Italy’s Circus Maximus, an entertainment stadium and public park in Rome that used to host chariot races. The show will take place on August 6.

Circus Maximus also happens to be the name of a track from ‘Utopia’ that features The Weeknd and Swae Lee, and is also the name of the album’s accompanying film.