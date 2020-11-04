Travis Scott deleted Instagram to “focus on his family and their well-being”

Travis Scott deleted his Instagram account recently to spend more time with his family, it’s been reported.

The ‘Astroworld’ rapper removed his profile from the photo-sharing platform earlier this week, prompting fans to speculate over the potential release of new music.

Prior to deactivating the page, Scott posted an image of himself dressed up as Batman for Halloween, which was then widely mocked by fans. One follower claimed the musician had removed himself from the site due to “nasty and racist comments”.

A source has since told Page Six, however, that the aforementioned Batman snap wasn’t the reason for Scott stepping away from IG, but claimed it was “important” for the star to be less engaged with social media during “such a critical time in the world right now”.

“Halloween had nothing to do with it,” they explained. “He is focusing on his family and their well-being and wants to influence his fans to do the same instead of being so consumed with social media.”

Meanwhile, Scott is facing legal action for allegedly ripping off a video game joystick design. Court papers claim he copied copyright-protected photos of KontrolFreek’s products to sell as Cactus Jack-branded merch when Scott appeared in the video game Fortnite.

Earlier on in the coronavirus pandemic, Fortnite hosted Travis Scott’s latest “musical journey” between April 23-25, during which he premiered his brand new collaboration with Kid Cudi, ‘The Scotts’.