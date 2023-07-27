Travis Scott’s Egyptian Pyramid concert and livestream has been cancelled

Travis Scott‘s ‘Utopia’ launch concert and livestream from the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt have officially been cancelled.

The cancellation was confirmed by Live Nation Middle East on social media, and is due to “complex production issues”.

“Unfortunately, despite highest efforts, complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert. We understand that this news is disappointing and not the outcome any of us desired,” Live Nation wrote.

Read the full statement below.

A message from Live Nation: pic.twitter.com/s05YWOVkpG — Live Nation Middle East (@LiveNationME) July 26, 2023

Refunds for the concert and live-stream, which was set to take place on July 28, are now being issued to all ticket holders via their point of purchase, per Live Nation.

The cancellation comes the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate appeared to announce earlier this month that the show would no longer go ahead due to safety concerns and “peculiar rituals performed by the star during his performance, contradicting our authentic societal values and traditions.”

Last week, Live Nation issued a statement refuting the claims, saying: “There have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt; any reports to the contrary are false.”

‘Utopia’ will serve as the follow-up to Travis Scott’s acclaimed 2018 effort ‘Astroworld’. Scott previewed the upcoming album for Houston’s professional baseball team, the Astros, in May. ‘Utopia’ has been confirmed for release on July 28 along with accompanying film, Circus Maximus.

Travis Scott’s 2018 album ‘Astroworld’ scored a five-star review from NME‘s Jordan Bassett, who wrote: “This is the sound of a musician who has worked to forge an entire world, an empire, around himself – we can peer in, but from afar, guessing at his motives and life behind the velvet rope.”

In recent news, it was announced that Travis Scott will not face charges following the deadly crowd surge at Astroworld Music Festival in 2021. During Scott’s headline performance on November 5 2021, thousands were left injured when the over-capacity crowd surged towards the front of the stage. 10 people were killed by compressive asphyxiation during the show — with victims aged between age nine and 27.