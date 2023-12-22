Travis Scott explains why he played ‘FE!N’ 10 times in a row at Brooklyn show

Travis Scott has explained why he recently played his song ‘FE!N’ 10 times in a row at a show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

The rapper said in an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that the energy he was receiving from the audience on December 19 took him to a place where he wanted to keep ramping things up further.

“Man, I have the best fans in the world,” he said. “I go off the energy they give me. And they were wild that night. And so I just got even wilder.”

Advertisement

‘FE!N’ is taken from his album ‘Utopia’, released in July. In a three-star review, NME said: “By going back to the sound of his early work, Scott steps back into the gargantuan shadow of his mentor. Kanye West – particularly the mechanical abrasiveness and fragmented textures of 2013’s ‘Yeezus’ – is not just an inspiration but an apparition that looms over Scott’s identity on this album.”

Last week (December 15), Scott cancelled his show in Chicago just hours before he was due on stage. The next day, he explained that he was forced to miss the gig because his plane was delayed in Saudi Arabia.

The show has been rescheduled for January 3. Check out the full list of upcoming Travis Scott shows below and get tickets here.

Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia: Circus Maximus’ US tour dates are:

23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

JANUARY

03 – Chicago, IL – United Center

06 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

09 – Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

14 – University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

17 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

20 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

22 – Chicago, IL – United Center

24 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

28 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

31 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Advertisement

Scott recently revealed that his album ‘Utopia’ was meant to be a play. “I was trying to take Broadway — because the thing about Broadway theatres, they’re kind of small — I was trying to bring the idea of Broadway to bigger venues. Like, either, like, plays in stadiums or plays in arenas, but still make it feel like a Broadway bill.”

He also touched on his reaction to the Astroworld tragedy, in which eight people died in a fatal crowd crush at Scott’s festival in 2021: “I was just overly devastated”.

“I always think about it,” he added. “Those fans were like my family. You know, I love my fans to the utmost. It has its moments where it gets rough and…yeah. You just feel for those people. And their families.”