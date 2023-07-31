Travis Scott fans throw ‘Utopia’ party at Egypt Pyramids despite cancelled show

Fans of Travis Scott threw a release party for his new album ‘Utopia‘ at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt this weekend, despite plans for a concert at the historic site being cancelled.

Earlier this month, the rapper announced a special launch show and livestream at the Pyramids, which was due to take place Friday (July 28), for his fourth album ‘Utopia’.

The show was then cancelled two days before due to “complex production issues”, as confirmed by Live Nation Middle East on social media.

“Unfortunately, despite highest efforts, complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert. We understand that this news is disappointing and not the outcome any of us desired,” Live Nation wrote.

Scott later said that he still intends to perform at the pyramids, but at a later date.

“Egypt at the pyramids will happen But due to demand and detail logistics They just need a bit a time to set lay on lands,” the rapper said in a tweet.

Despite plans for the concert being put on hold, some fans still turned up to celebrate the new album’s release at the Pyramids of Giza.

Footage circulating on social media shows fans rapping the lyrics to ‘No Bystanders’ from Scott’s 2018 album ‘Astroworld‘.

THREW A PARTY AT THE PYRAMIDS pic.twitter.com/vtrZwMUted — TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE (@RodeoTheAlbum) July 28, 2023

The cancellation came as the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate appeared to announce earlier this month that the show would no longer go ahead due to safety concerns and “peculiar rituals performed by the star during his performance, contradicting our authentic societal values and traditions.”

Live Nation then issued a statement refuting the claims, saying: “There have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt; any reports to the contrary are false.”

In a three-star review of ‘Utopia’, NME described the album, as a “lofty concept” that’s “shakily executed”, adding: “The Houston rapper’s first album since 2018 teases a brave new sonic world, but has little to say about what might happen if we get there.”

The new album’s credits feature Beyoncé, SZA, Kanye West, Daft Punk‘s Guy-Manuel and more.