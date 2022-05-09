Travis Scott gives first public live performance since Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott performed at a nightclub in Miami over the weekend, marking his first public live performance since the Astroworld tragedy in late 2021.

TMZ reports that Scott took to the stage at E11even – a club in downtown Miami, open 24 hours a day – in the early hours of Sunday morning (May 8). The performance reportedly took place at the venue to coincide with the Miami Grand Prix, which took place in the city over the weekend as part of the ongoing 2022 Formula One World Championship.

The rapper was on-stage for approximately 45 minutes, performing several of his best-known songs such as ‘Goosebumps’ and ‘Sicko Mode’. Migos’ Quavo also joined Scott on-stage for a rendition of their 2017 single ‘Dubai Shit’.

Scott has incrementally increased his public presence in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy, which saw 10 people killed and dozens more injured during his headlining performance. He has performed at private events this year, including a pre-Oscars party and a Coachella afterparty. The E11even performance, however, was his first time performing live to the public since Astroworld.

Scott recently also made his return to music, appearing on the single ‘Hold That Heat’ alongside Southside and Future. Scott featured on Kanye West‘s ‘Donda 2’ in February, performing on the song ‘Pablo’. He has also begun teasing a new studio album, ‘Utopia’, through billboards that went up in California last month.