Travis Scott has deleted his Instagram account.

Fans believe that the move may be the pre cursor to the release of new music, though some suggest it is to do with his last photo on the account.

Back in August, Scott appeared to reveal that his new album was called ‘Utopia’ in a message to fans celebrating the anniversary of his ‘Astroworld’ album.

Prior to deactivating the account, the rapper shared a photo of himself dressed up as Batman for Halloween, which was then widely mocked by fans.

Travis Scott deleted his Instagram after fans clowned his Batman costume pic.twitter.com/3QRwmSgi24 — No Jumper (@nojumper) November 1, 2020

One tweeter claimed the reason for the deactivation was “because of the nasty comments about his Batman costume and also racist comments,” while another wrote: “Y’all really bullied Travis Scott off Instagram?”

Travis Scott deactivated his Instagram account because of the nasty comments about his Batman costume and also racist comments. pic.twitter.com/llosvcsI3x — SKRT 🌡️ (@skrttgangg) November 1, 2020

Y’all really bullied Travis Scott off Instagram? 😭 — Published Author (@Ter0me) November 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Scott is being sued for allegedly ripping off a video game joystick design. Court papers claim the rapper copied copyright-protected photos of KontrolFreek’s products to sell as Cactus Jack-branded merch when Scott appeared in the video game Fortnite.

Earlier on in the coronavirus pandemic, Fortnite hosted Travis Scott’s latest “musical journey” between April 23-25, during which he premiered his brand new collaboration with Kid Cudi, ‘The Scotts’.

Described as “an other-worldly experience inspired by Cactus Jack’s creations, built from the ground up in Fortnite“, the ‘Astronomical’ show helped break Fortnite‘s existing streaming record as over 12.3 million concurrent players participated in the online event.

Travis Scott also recently shared new single ‘The Plan’, which appears on the soundtrack to new Christopher Nolan film Tenet.

Scott also revealed that he’s working on a full joint album with Kid Cudi, after the two linked up for ‘The Scotts’ earlier this year.