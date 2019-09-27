Travis Scott will headline the second annual Astroworld Festival

It's back

Travis Scott has announced details of the second annual Astroworld Festival – and he’s once again confirmed himself as the event’s headliner.

The festival, which will take place at the NRG Park in Houston on November 9, will see Scott curate a festival of artists to perform in his hometown across the road from the now defunct AstroWorld amusement park.

Although the full music lineup will be revealed at a later date closer to the festival, Scott is confirmed as the festival’s headlining performer. Last year, at the festival’s inaugural event, Scott also headlined.

Fans can buy tickets for the festival here and watch a preview of the event below:

The rapper released his album ‘Astroworld‘ last year. In a five-star review, NME said: “This is the sound of a musician who has worked to forge an entire world, an empire, around himself – we can peer in, but from afar, guessing at his motives and life behind the velvet rope.”

The album was followed by a candid documentary earlier this year called Look Mom I Can Fly, which charted Scott’s early beginnings to his meteoric rise to fame.

Reviewing the programme, NME said: “Look Mom I Can Fly is a project that will primarily appeal to Travis’ fans, ‘the ragers’ — and it’s their testimonies that bring home the mass devotion among young music fans in particular to the rapper.

“’It’s crazy how one man’s music can transform us into a family’, one muses, while others eulogise about how Travis’ music has ‘changed’ their life. ‘He let me know I wasn’t alone, and saved my life,’ another fan, tears in his eyes, adds. Travis Scott’s Astroworld is a hugely welcoming and inclusive place, it seems: and Look Mom I Can Fly is a visual testament of its power.”

General Admission tickets for the Astroworld festival start at $89 with VIP tickets starting at $250. Passes are available for purchase here. Fans are being encouraged by organisers to purchase passes now as last year’s event sold out in advance; they’ve also said “ticket prices will also continue to rise as the festival approaches.”