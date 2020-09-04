Travis Scott launches his own McDonald’s meal deal

Travis Scott has launched his own McDonald’s meal deal, becoming the first celebrity since 1992 to appear on the fast food chain’s menu.

The Cactus Jack meal, named after the rapper’s record label, will be available from next week (September 8) until October 4.

Priced at $6 (£4.50), the meal includes a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon and lettuce, fries with BBQ sauce and a Sprite. Scott and the restaurant are searching for charities to support during the month-long promotion.

Advertisement

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald’s collaboration to life,” Scott said of his new meal. “We are bringing together two iconic worlds. Including a charitable component was key for me, and I can’t wait for people to see what we have in store.”

Travis Scott has become the first celebrity to receive their own McDonald’s Meal since Michael Jordan, who launched the “McJordan” in 1992.

The rapper recently shared new song ‘The Plan’, recorded for the soundtrack of Christopher Nolan’s new film, Tenet.

With many projects seemingly in the pipeline, Scott also recently revealed that he’s working on a full joint album with Kid Cudi, after the two linked up for ‘The Scotts’ earlier this year.

Advertisement

“Man, a lot. Some fireness!”, Scott said when asked what fans could expect from the record. “I feel like I’ve learned so much,” he added. “I think with this next project I’m just embodying all of the knowledge I’ve taken in and trying to make the best form of it.”