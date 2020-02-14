Listen to Travis Scott, Migos and Young Thug team up on ‘Give No Fxk’

Travis Scott, Migos and Young Thug have teamed up for the new track ‘Give No Fxk’ — you can listen to the song below.

Scott and Migos debuted the track live at the former’s Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas back in November.

‘Give No Fxk’ has been released today (February 14) along with an accompanying special effects-heavy video which you can see below.

The song follows on from the news that Migos will play at Reading & Leeds Festival this summer. They’ll perform just before headliner Stormzy at Reading on August 28, before playing at Leeds the following day (August 29).

Scott, meanwhile, will headline Coachella over two weekends in April.

The Houston rapper was recently cited as an influence on the new Tame Impala album ‘The Slow Rush’, which is out today.

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker reflected on working with Scott on the latter’s song ‘Skeletons’ in a Beats 1 interview, saying: “It was awesome. He’s so enthused by ideas. If he has an idea or if someone has an idea, he’s into it, he’d just go for it.

“He doesn’t waste time kind of doubting himself or doubting things. Which is extremely valuable, because you need that burst of conviction.”