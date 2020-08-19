Travis Scott officially announces new single ‘The Plan’ for Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’

After teasing that he’d worked on a single for one of the most anticipated films of the year, Travis Scott has officially announced ‘The Plan’, the lead track to the soundtrack of Chris Nolan‘s Tenet. The single is set for release on Friday August 21.

Taking to social media, Scott posted the single’s artwork, saying “FLAME x CHRIS NOLAN COOK UP THE PLAN FRIDAY.”

View the artwork below:

FLAME x CHRIS NOLAN COOK UP THE PLAN FRIDAY pic.twitter.com/g59Whq3Wyx — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) August 19, 2020

Tenet marks the first film directed by Nolan since 2017’s Academy Award-winning Dunkirk.

The highly anticipated film, which has suffered multiple release delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, is set to premiere around the world on Thursday August 26.

In an interview with GQ, Scott kept mostly tight-lipped about the film but did say “It’s very fire.”

“I can’t even explain it,” he said. “You literally just have to watch it.”

GQ wrote that ‘The Plan’, which Scott seemingly accidentally played for writer Gerrick D. Kennedy, sounds like a “brain-liquefying trip through time and space.”

Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Clémence Poesy, Himesh Patel and Dimple Kapadia, as well as screen legends and frequent Nolan collaborators Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

In the same interview, Scott also revealed that he’s working on a full joint album with Kid Cudi, after the two linked up for ‘The Scotts’ earlier this year.

“I feel like I’ve learned so much,” Scott said.

“I think with this next project I’m just embodying all of the knowledge I’ve taken in and trying to make the best form of it.”