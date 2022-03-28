Travis Scott performs for first time since 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy

Travis Scott has performed live for the first time since the crowd crush tragedy at his 2021 Astroworld Festival, which killed 10 and left many others injured.

As reported by TMZ, Scott delivered a short set at a private pre-Oscars party on Saturday night (March 26). The Bel Air event was reportedly attended by a host of celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Venus and Serena Williams, Tobey Maguire, Kaia Gerber and more.

Scott’s brief performance was reportedly a combination of rapping and DJing, with footage from the party showing him delivering his 2018 hit ‘Sicko Mode’. It follows on from months of speculation that he may be preparing to play live shows again, including fan theories that he’ll be on the bill for this year’s Rolling Loud in Miami.

Advertisement

The rapper is still facing hundreds of lawsuits from the tragic events that unfolded at Astrowrold in Houston last year. Some 300 people were injured and 10 died as a result, with the cause ruled as compression asphyxia by the medical examiner.

Families of the victims and others who were injured are seeking billions in damages from the rapper and the festival’s promoters Live Nation, among others. The US’ House Oversight and Reform Committee has also launched a bipartisan investigation into Live Nation over their planning around potential safety hazards at the festival.

Scott gave his first public interview about the tragedy in December last year, where he said: “Fans come to the show to have a good experience and I have a responsibility to figure out what happened here. I have a responsibility to figure out a solution.”

Families of several victims criticised his statements, saying he was avoiding taking responsibility for the incident. Half also rejected his offer to cover funeral expenses.

Earlier this month, Scott announced he’d be launching a new initiative called Project HEAL through his Cactus Jack Foundation, putting $5million into community-based initiatives including “tech-driven solutions for event safety”.