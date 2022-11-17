Travis Scott praises Björk as “one of my biggest inspirations”

Travis Scott has hailed Björk as “one of my biggest inspirations”.

The US rap star praised the Icelandic artist while he was performing at the inaugural Chile edition of Primavera Sound festival last week.

“One of my favourite artists in the whole world is here tonight,” Scott told fans during his set on Sunday (November 13).

“She’s one of my biggest inspirations for why I do what I do,” he added. “I’m so glad to be able to perform in front of her today. Björk, I fucking love you so motherfucking much – everybody make some motherfucking noise.”

Travis Scott gives his flowers to Björk, says she’s been one of the biggest inspirations to him.

Björk has released an album named "Utopia" which dropped 2017 November 24th🤔👀 pic.twitter.com/CSfSovhpbi — 🤟🏽✝️⚪️🅿️👁🅰️ (@traviscottflame) November 14, 2022

Scott’s follow-up to 2018’s ‘Astroworld‘ is set to be called ‘Utopia’, as he’s teased previously, which is the same name as Björk’s 2017 album. There is currently no release date for Scott’s fourth album.

The rapper has shown his fandom for the singer elsewhere, such as reportedly sampling her 1997 track ‘Jóga’ for his ‘Astroworld’ song ‘No Bystanders’ [via HotNewHipHop].

Scott has been teasing his ‘Utopia’ album for years, however, attention has turned away from his music in recent months following the fatal crowd crush tragedy at his Astroworld festival last year.

In July, however, he shared his first song as a primary artist since the tragedy, teaming up with NAV to deliver the Lil Baby-assisted ‘Never Sleep’.

The artist has also signed a deal with A24 to release a film based on his unreleased album.

Elsewhere, earlier this summer he shared a photo of himself with Pharrell in the studio. The pair have teased the release of a collaborative single called ‘Down In Atlanta’ but at the time of writing it hasn’t materialised.