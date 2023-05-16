Travis Scott previews new album ‘Utopia’ for the Houston Astros

Travis Scott‘s upcoming album ‘Utopia’ could be arriving soon, as the rapper has previewed the record for Houston’s professional baseball team, the Astros.

In a clip posted to social media, Scott was seen preparing before sharing the album with the Astros, telling KRIV’s Sports Director Mark Berman: “It’s on the way now, Mark”. Elsewhere in the clip, Scott can seemingly be heard saying that he is in the process of finishing the album’s mastering.

No footage of Scott’s ‘Utopia’ preview session with the baseball team was shared.

Advertisement

Watch the clip below.

Travis Scott (@trvisXX) at Minute Maid Park pic.twitter.com/qmqcw08WfI — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) May 15, 2023

While a release date for ‘Utopia’ – and further details including its tracklisting – has yet to be announced, the record has been teased by Scott for awhile now, dating back to 2021. The album will be Scott’s fourth, and comes five years after the release of ‘Astroworld’.

‘Astroworld’ scored a five-star review from NME upon its release in 2018, with Jordan Bassett writing: “This is the sound of a musician who has worked to forge an entire world, an empire, around himself – we can peer in, but from afar, guessing at his motives and life behind the velvet rope.”

Later this year, Scott will return to the UK to headline Wireless Festival alongside Playboi Carti and D-Block Europe. 50 Cent is set to appear as a special guest while the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, Headie One, Joey Bada$$, Lil Durk, Popcaan, Lola Brooke and Glorilla will also perform.

This year’s event is due to take place at Finsbury Park in north London between July 7-9. Tickets are on sale now.

Advertisement

More recently, Scott’s set at Rolling Loud in California in March was cut short. In an official livestream, Scott can be heard saying “thank you very much, I love y’all. I wish I could do more but they’re making me go,” while members of the crowd booed.