Travis Scott releases ‘Jackboys’ compilation album

Featuring Rosalía, Quavo, Offset, Young Thug and more

Karen Gwee
Travis Scott Jackboys album
Image: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Travis Scott has released a new compilation album, ‘Jackboys’. Listen to it below.

The seven-track record spotlights artists on Scott’s Cactus Jack Records label, including Sheck Wes (of ‘Mo Bamba’ fame), Don Toliver and DJ Chase B. Quavo, Offset, Young Thug and Pop Smoke also appear. The tracklist also includes a remix of Scott’s latest single, ‘Highest In The Room’, featuring Rosalía and Lil Baby. Stream it here:

Scott had announced the release of ‘Jackboys’ – and accompanying merchandise – in November. On Christmas day, he posted a video trailer and confirmed the album’s release this week. “WHOLE GANG IS DELIRIOUS. JACKBOYS PACK THIS WEEK? SHALL THE FANS EAT !!!!!! UNBUCKLE YOUR SEAT BELTS,” he declared.

On Friday (December 27), he confirmed the record’s imminent release. He also posted its cover art – a photo shot by Harmony Korine, director of Spring Breakers, Gummo and other films – and announced the album’s availability in digital, CD, cassette and vinyl formats on his official store.

In other recent news, Scott appeared alongside Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne on Post Malone’s song ‘Take What You Want’, which they performed live at the 2019 American Music Awards. He also headlined his own Astroworld Festival in November, performing a new track with Migos and bringing Kanye West out onstage.

