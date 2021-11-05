Travis Scott releases new songs ‘Escape Plan’ and ‘Mafia’

Travis Scott has released two new tracks, ‘Escape Plan’ and ‘Mafia’, marking his first solo releases for the year.

The rapper said that new music was imminent in a post on social media yesterday (November 4), which was accompanied by an image of fictional magazine Weekly World Truths. Scott had also premiered ‘Escape Plan’ at Rolling Loud Miami back in July.

Listen to the two tracks below:

Advertisement

The new music arrives a day before Scott is due to hold his Astroworld festival in Texas over the weekend. Tame Impala, Earth Wind & Fire, SZA and Young Thug, among others, are locked in to perform at the festival, which will run between 5-6 November.

Scott is expected to release his new album ‘Utopia’ sometime this year. Back in September, he said that the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Astroworld’ would focus on what he believes to be the key components of a utopian state: “medicine, nursing, being a better person, talking, language, communication.”

“You think utopia is a society where everything is good: health, buildings, architecture – nah,” the rapper explained in an interview with CR Men. “It’s just about proper lines of communication.”

Advertisement

In August, Scott’s Cactus Jack Films inked a production deal with renowned film company A24, known for Moonlight, Lady Bird, Midsommar and more. The two companies are expected to work on a project related to the forthcoming album.

This year alone, Scott has also collaborated with Baby Keem, Kanye West, Drake and Young Thug.