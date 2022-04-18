Travis Scott reportedly performed at Coachella 2022 afterparty

Travis Scott reportedly played a Coachella afterparty this weekend, despite being removed from the festival’s line-up.

Back in December, Scott – who was set to headline the COVID-cancelled Coachella 2020 – was dropped from the 2022 line-up following the Astroworld tragedy that saw 10 people killed in a crowd surge.

While he didn’t officially appear at the festival itself across the first weekend, according to reports from TMZ and E!, Scott played a number of his own songs at a short DJ set in the nearby town of La Quinta, appearing on stage around 3am PT on Sunday morning (April 17).

According to the TMZ report, a source said “people were super excited” to see Scott perform, and that “everyone was dancing and singing along.”

Ahead of Coachella 2022, four billboards outside Indio, California have teased the fourth studio album from Scott, ‘Utopia’.

The billboards were spotted on the Interstate 10 (I-10) highway. In order, the billboards read: “PSST……. Looking for UTOPIA? WRONG WAY!” The fourth billboard sports the logo of Scott’s label, Cactus Jack, confirming his involvement.

Scott has incrementally increased his public presence in the months following the Astroworld tragedy, including launching announcing a multi-million-dollar initiative entitled Project HEAL and performing at an Oscars pre-party.

He continues to face legal trouble in the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy, however, with recent accusations of violating a gag order regarding to the incident and the proceedings of some 100 lawsuits combined into one ongoing case.

A day prior to the November 2021 tragedy, Scott had released two new songs, ‘Escape Plan’ and ‘Mafia’. It is currently unknown as to whether the songs will appear on ‘Utopia’. He had confirmed the album’s title earlier in the year, while promising “a whole new sound” and conceptually focusing on “being a better person”.