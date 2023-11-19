Travis Scott says ‘Utopia’ was meant to be a play

Travis Scott has opened up about his recent ‘Utopia‘ album saying that it was initially meant to be a play.

In a new interview with GQ, Scott said he’d like to write a play in the future although he initially thought that ‘Utopia’ was his route into producing this.

“I wanted the album to be a play,” he told the publication. “I was trying to take Broadway — because the thing about Broadway theatres, they’re kind of small — I was trying to bring the idea of Broadway to bigger venues. Like, either, like, plays in stadiums or plays in arenas, but still make it feel like a Broadway bill.”

He revealed that he met with the playwright Jeremy O. Harris to discuss the plans further.

“I love Jeremy O. Harris. He’s amazing. We were exploring all these different ideas. I met with him. I met with a couple of different people. We just talked about the idea of it happening. I was still trying to figure it out,” he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Scott has spoke about the tragic deaths that occurred at his Astroworld festival in 2021.

In November 2021 eight people died at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival during the rapper’s set due to a fatal crowd crush. Two more victims passed away in the hospital in the following days and hundreds more were left injured.

Following the incident, Scott shared that he was “devastated” by the news. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” he wrote at the time.

Talking to GQ, the rapper has opened up more about the tragedy, and the impact that had on his latest album. “Making music, you think about things that go on in life and things that happen in your life, and you dial in on things,” he told the publication. “That moment for families, for the city, you know, it was devastating.”

He added: “I was just overly devastated”. When asked if he still thinks about what happened at the festival.

“Yeah, I always think about it. Those fans were like my family. You know, I love my fans to the utmost. It has its moments where it gets rough and…yeah. You just feel for those people. And their families.”