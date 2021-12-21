Travis Scott seems to be promoting upcoming ‘Utopia’ project once more

Travis Scott appeared to resume promotion for his upcoming ‘Utopia’ project over the weekend, by returning the phrase to his Instagram bio.

Following the Astroworld tragedy in November, in which ten people died and hundreds more were injured during a crowd crush which started during Scott’s headline performance, the rapper removed any mention of ‘Utopia’ from his social media profiles.

However over the weekend, the title of his next project was returned to his Instagram bio.

‘Utopia’ was set to be released this year. Speaking about the project in September, Scott said the album focuses on what he believes are the key components of a utopian state: “Medicine, nursing, being a better person, talking, language, communication”.

“You think utopia is a society where everything is good: health, buildings, architecture – nah. It’s just about proper lines of communication,” he said.

UTOPIA is back in Travis’ bio 🔥‼️ pic.twitter.com/FwqVt6bGQZ — TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE 🌵 (@dailytrvisxx) December 17, 2021

Scott released two new tracks at the start of November, ‘Escape Plan’ and ‘Mafia’ but following the tragedy at Astroworld, he hadn’t mentioned Utopia until now.

The families of the victims from the Astroworld tragedy have criticised Travis Scott following his first interview since the event, which was hosted by Charlamagne Tha God.

Last week (December 9), Scott said he has a “responsibility to figure out what happened” but speaking to Rolling Stone, the lawyer for the family of Axel Acosta, who died at the festival, said: “You don’t get to punt back responsibility somewhere else. These are lessons we learn as children.”

“If he said, ‘I might not be solely the problem, and I’m not solely responsible but that my conduct played a part,’ that doesn’t alleviate the families of their pain, but it at least doesn’t cause any more. What he’s doing now is just causing people more pain.”

Scott recently filed requests to be dismissed from multiple lawsuits levelled against him in the wake of the tragedy. The rapper has been named in most of the nearly 300 suits filed in Harris County.

Scott has denied all the allegations set against him in 11 different lawsuits and his representative said that he will likely file more dismissal requests. Live Nation and its subsidiary ScoreMore, Astroworld’s promoters also denied in filed documents all the allegations against them.

It follows several victims’ families rejecting Scott’s offer to cover their loved ones’ funeral expenses. Scott has also reportedly been dropped from Coachella after over 60,000 people signed a petition to remove him from all Goldenvoice festivals.

Houston Police Department and claimants’ attorneys are continuing to gather information as part of their respective investigations into what went wrong at the festival, which will help them determine who is most culpable.