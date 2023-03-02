Travis Scott sought for questioning over alleged role in New York nightclub fight

Travis Scott is reportedly being sought by police for questioning about an alleged altercation that took place at a New York nightclub early Wednesday (March 1).

The New York City Police Department responded to the scene at Club Nebula around 3:25am EST, after reports that a man “was involved in a verbal dispute with” Scott, according to NBC News.

The rapper – real name Jacques Bermon Webster II – allegedly escalated the situation with a sound engineer “into a physical altercation”, and “punched the victim with a closed fist on the left side of the face”.

Scott was also accused of causing about $12,000 (£9853) worth of damage to a speaker and video screen.

The rapper had performed a DJ set at a concert afterparty for labelmate Don Toliver.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight from Scott’s lawyer, Mitchell Schuster, he described the situation as a “misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation,”adding “we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight. We are confident our client will be cleared of any wrongdoing”.

Ritchie Romero, managing partner of Club Nebula, said in a statement: “This is blown completely out of proportion. It was a great night.”

The club’s talent booker, Dorian Harrington, also described it as a “total misunderstanding”. As ET notes, none of the statements addressed the assault allegation.

Back in August, Scott performed his first major headline show since 2021’s Astroworld tragedy, where 10 people were killed in a crowd crush at the rapper’s festival Houston, Texas.

Before that, the rapper had kept a relatively low profile, performing at several private events in 2022 before making an official return to the stage.

Scott is among the first wave of acts announced for Wireless Festival 2023, alongside 50 Cent, Playboi Carti and D-Block Europe.