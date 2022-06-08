Travis Scott, SZA and J. Cole to headline Day N Vegas 2022

Travis Scott is one of three headliners announced for this year’s Day N Vegas, which will likely mark his first festival appearance since last year’s fatal crowd crush tragedy at his Astroworld event.

Day N Vegas 2022 is set to run between September 2 and 4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, with SZA headlining night one, J. Cole headlining the following evening, and Scott closing out the festival. Elsewhere on the bill are the likes of Playboi Carti, Summer Walker, Trippie Redd, 21 Savage, H.E.R., Baby Keem, Jhené Aiko and Pusha T.

See the full line-up below.

Since the crowd surge during his headline set at Astroworld in Houston, Texas last November left 10 people dead and many more injured, Scott has performed on a handful of occasions, including a private pre-Oscars party in March and a private Coachella afterparty the following month.

In May, he performed live in public for the first time since the tragedy, delivering a 45-minute set at the E11even nightclub in Miami. He also performed ‘MAFIA’ and ‘Lost Forever’ during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Day N Vegas, however, will mark Scott’s first festival show since Astroworld, and arguably his most prominent public live appearance since the event.

Scott had been booked to headline Day N Vegas last year, but withdrew from the line-up following the Astroworld incident. In November, the rapper will headline Primavera Sound’s inaugural Brazil, Chile and Argentina dates.

Scott has been named in the majority of the hundreds of lawsuits filed in relation to the Astroworld tragedy. Last month, a new filing revealed that nearly 5,000 people were injured in the surge.

Last December, while giving his first interview since the tragedy, the rapper said he had a “responsibility to figure out what happened” during it. In March of this year, he announced the launch of his multi-million dollar Project HEAL initiative, and said he would “always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy”.