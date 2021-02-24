Travis Scott teases new album ‘Utopia’: “I’m trying to expand the sound”

Travis Scott has continued to tease his fourth album ‘Utopia’, ahead of its anticipated release later this year.

The rapper, who seemingly revealed the album title last summer, opened up in a new interview with pioneering film director Robert Rodriguez for i-D Magazine.

“I never tell people this, and I’m probably going to keep it a secret still, but I’m working with some new people and I’m just trying to expand the sound,” Scott said about his new album.

“I’ve been making beats again, rapping on my own beats, just putting everything together and trying to grow it really. That’s been one of the most fun things about working on this album. I’m evolving, collaborating with new people, delivering a whole new sound, a whole new range.”

When asked if he feels pressure to create something as ambitious as 2018’s ‘Astroworld‘, which spawned its own music festival, he replied: “It’s never about repeating myself, I’m just trying to make the next saga… each album is like a saga.

“I don’t feel no pressure, except to keep the fans alive. There’s so much more ground I can cover, and I want to cover it, and I love the challenge of it. I want to make a f*cking new sound. I might spend days banging my head against a wall trying to figure it out, but once I do it, it’s like ultimate ecstasy.”

Reflecting on the last year, Scott also explained how the pandemic has allowed him to spend more time creating the record.

“It made me way more productive,” he said.

“You know, you’re not doing any shows. You not really doing too much traveling. You in the crib, and I got the studio at home and I have the peace to record all day, you know? Obviously like, you lose a little bit by not being able to travel and, you know, just see the earth.”

Scott added that the album is “coming soon”, although a release date is yet to be confirmed.

His most recent release came in ‘The Plan’, a 2020 collaboration with Ludwig Göransson for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.