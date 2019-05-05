Watch The Weeknd, Travis Scott, and SZA channel ‘Game of Thrones’ characters in dramatic ‘Power Is Power’ video

The track features on the recent 'For The Throne' LP

The video for Travis Scott, The Weeknd, and SZA‘s Game of Thrones track ‘Power Is Power’ has been released. Check it out below.

The song appears on the GoT-inspired album ‘For the Throne‘, which was released last month. Also featuring on the special record are the likes of Muse‘s Matt Bellamy, The National, Mumford & Sons, and A$AP Rocky.

Ahead of tonight’s new instalment of Game of Thrones, the official visuals for ‘Power Is Power’ have been shared. The dramatic clip – containing scenes from the hit show – sees The Weeknd channel Jon Snow, while SZA wears Daenerys grab. Travis Scott is also seen sitting on the Iron Throne.

‘For The Throne’ was made available in 11 different vinyl configurations, with nine cover variants for each of the show’s house crests, one colour variant with fire and ice coloured vinyl, and one standard.

Meanwhile, the creators of Game of Thrones have hinted that we may not have seen the last of the White Walkers.

Emilia Clarke has also said that there’s more action to come following last week’s battle. Teasing the remaining episodes, she said they “are going to be mental – episode five is bigger. Episode five is ahhhh.”

Reviewing last week’s episode, NME said: “The surprisingly long list of un-slain characters leaves a lot of possibilities as we head into the final three episodes – I for one can’t wait to return to the politics of Game of Thrones of old, now the half-scary, half-just dull undead have been taken care of.”