Travis Scott to perform at 2022 Billboard Music Awards this weekend

This weekend, Travis Scott will make his first major public appearance since the tragedy at his Astroworld festival in 2021, when he performs as part of this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

The rapper – nominated in the Best Dance/Electronic Song category for a remix of his song ‘Goosebumps’ by HVME – has been added to the performer line-up for the ceremony at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas this Sunday (May 15).

Other new additions to the bill are Ed Sheeran, Becky G and a collaborative performance from Elle King and Miranda Lambert. They join the likes of Mary J. Blige, Megan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Silk Sonic, Florence + the Machine.

Scott has slowly been reentering the spotlight since a crowd surge during his headline set at his Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas last November left ten people dead and many more injured. He performed at a private pre-Oscars party in March, and a private Coachella afterparty the following month.

Over the weekend, Scott performed live to the public for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy, with a 45-minute set at at E11even nightclub in Miami. He performed hits like ‘Sicko Mode’ and ‘Goosebumps’, and was joined by Quavo from Migos for their 2017 single ‘Dubai Shit’.

In February, Scott featured on Kanye West‘s ‘Donda 2’, appearing on the song ‘Pablo’. Last month, he also appeared on ‘Hold That Heat’ alongside Future and 808 Mafia producer Southside.

Country singer Morgan Wallen will also perform at this year’s awards, a year after he was barred from attending the 2021 event after footage emerged of him saying a racial slur.

When Wallen’s inclusion was announced earlier this month, Billboard Music Award producers MRC Live & Alternative commented that their decision was made after extensive discussion by a diverse group of MRC staffers.

“We oppose discrimination, harassment, or racism of any kind. We believe in treating everyone with dignity and respect,” MRC said in a statement to Billboard at the time.

“After a thorough review and robust discussions internally and with the artist’s team, in which we found a demonstrated and ongoing commitment to meaningful work and outreach, we extended an invitation to participate in this year’s show.”