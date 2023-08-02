Travis Scott announces ‘Utopia’ show at Italy’s Circus Maximus

Travis Scott has announced a new ‘Utopia’ concert, this time targetted for Italy’s Circus Maximus.

The rapper took to social media today (August 2) to announce the new show, which is currently scheduled for August 7. Tickets are set to go on sale at 10am CET tomorrow (August 3) can be purchased here.

Circus Maximus will be the first stop of his ‘Utopia’ cycle, and unlike his cancelled show at the Pyramids of Gyza, will be held at an actual entertainment stadium and public park in Rome that used to host chariot races.

Circus Maximus also happens to be the name of a track from ‘Utopia’ that features The Weeknd and Swae Lee, and is also the name of the album’s accompanying film.

Travis Scott’s planned Circus Maximus show comes after his original ‘Utopia’ launch show at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt fell apart due to “production issues”. The show was meant to take place on July 28, but was cancelled by Live Nation Middle East a day before.

“Unfortunately, despite highest efforts, complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert. We understand that this news is disappointing and not the outcome any of us desired,” Live Nation wrote.

The cancellation comes the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate appeared to announce earlier this month that the show would no longer go ahead due to safety concerns and “peculiar rituals performed by the star during his performance, contradicting our authentic societal values and traditions.”

The week before its cancellation, Live Nation issued a statement refuting the claims, saying: “There have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt; any reports to the contrary are false.”

In a three-star review of ‘Utopia’, NME described the album, as a “lofty concept” that’s “shakily executed”, adding: “The Houston rapper’s first album since 2018 teases a brave new sonic world, but has little to say about what might happen if we get there.”

The new album’s credits feature Beyoncé, SZA, Kanye West, Daft Punk‘s Guy-Manuel and more.