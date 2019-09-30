Travis Scott will release new single ‘Highest in the Room’ this week

At last!

Travis Scott has confirmed his latest single, ‘Highest in the Room’, will arrive on Friday (October 4).

The rapper has been teasing the song for several months. In April, Scott’s girlfriend Kylie Jenner shared a snippet of the record as part of her KYBROWS collection advert.

A month later, Scott premiered the song during his headline set at Rolling Loud Festival in Miami.

The track, which features Lil Baby, has been previewed by Scott with different pieces of cover art including a burning ladder ascending into clouds.

“See u on the 4th,” the ‘Astroworld’ star wrote on Instagram today (September 30) in a brief announcement with the various artworks.

In other news, Scott recently announced the details of the second annual Astroworld Festival – and he’s once again confirmed himself as the event’s headliner.

The festival, which will take place at the NRG Park in Houston on November 9, will see Scott curate a festival of artists to perform in his hometown across the road from the now defunct AstroWorld amusement park. Fans can get their hands on tickets for the festival here.