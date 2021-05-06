Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival sells all 100,000 tickets in under an hour

Travis Scott‘s Astroworld Festival sold out its full 100,000 ticket allocation for 2021 in under an hour yesterday (May 5).

The rapper is bringing his festival back to his home city of Houston, Texas this year after plans for a 2020 edition were scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now expanded to become a two-day event for 2021, Astroworld confirmed yesterday (May 5) that all 100,000 tickets for this year’s festival sold out within an hour of going on sale.

The line-up for Astroworld 2021 – which is set to take place at NRG Park in Houston on November 5-6 – has yet to be announced, keeping to the festival’s tradition of not releasing the line-up until the week of the event itself. Scott will, however, headline Astroworld once again this year.

“With a new creative theme, ‘Open Your Eyes To A Whole New Universe’, the critically acclaimed rapper turned mainstream culture phenom [Scott] will once again curate and produce a larger-than-life multi-stage music festival experience in his hometown of Houston, while also bringing back the beloved spirit and nostalgia of AstroWorld, the legendary and now-defunct amusement park that Scott visited countless times during his childhood,” a press release states about Astroworld.

You can find out more about Astroworld 2021 by heading here.

Scott is currently preparing the forthcoming release of his new solo album ‘Utopia’.

Back in February, the rapper said that he was trying to “expand the sound” of his music by working with “some new people” on the record.