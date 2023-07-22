Travis Scott’s Egyptian Pyramid shows going ahead, despite protests

Travis Scott‘s album launch event at Egypt’s Pyramids of Giza is still going ahead despite protests, according to reports.

Earlier this month, the rapper announced an album launch for his long-awaited ‘Utopia’ LP, to be held at the historic site.

Shortly after the gig was announced, the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate appeared to announce (via Egypt Today) that it would no longer go ahead due to safety concerns and “peculiar rituals performed by the star during his performance, contradicting our authentic societal values and traditions.”

Advertisement

However, the gig – set for July 28 – is still set to go ahead according to promoter Live Nation.

In a statement, they said (via Consequence): “There have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt; any reports to the contrary are false.

“We can’t wait to celebrate ‘Utopia’ with you in Egypt!”

Tickets to the livestream and album packs (including vinyl) are available for pre-order now here.

‘Utopia’ will serve as the follow-up to Travis Scott’s acclaimed 2018 effort ‘Astroworld’. Scott previewed the upcoming album for Houston’s professional baseball team, the Astros, in May. Scott was seen preparing before sharing the album with the Astros, telling KRIV’s Sports Director Mark Berman: “It’s on the way now, Mark”. Elsewhere in the clip, Scott was seemingly heard saying that he was in the process of finishing the album’s mastering.

Advertisement

In recent news, it was announced that Travis Scott will not face charges following the deadly crowd surge at Astroworld Music Festival in 2021. During Scott’s headline performance on November 5 2021, thousands were left injured when the over-capacity crowd surged towards the front of the stage. 10 people were killed by compressive asphyxiation during the show — with victims aged between age nine and 27.