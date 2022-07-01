Travis Scott’s fashion collaboration with Dior to hit shelves this month

Travis Scott’s capsule collaboration with Dior is set to hit retail stores this month, following its initial postponement in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy.

The release of the collection, which sees the French fashion house collaborate with Scott’s own Cactus Jack brand, was confirmed by Dior today (June 1). It will include a range of sneakers, backpacks and ready-to-wear apparel.

The capsule unites the rapper with Dior’s menswear director Kim Jones, combining the former’s skate-ready style with classic Dior motifs. Cactus Jack Dior will be available worldwide online and at select Dior stores from June 16.

Initially scheduled for a January release, the collaboration was put on hold in December 2021 following the deaths of ten attendees at Scott’s Astroworld concert in Houston the month prior. In a statement, Dior said it was pausing the drop “out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld.

“Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection,” a rep for the company said.

Scott’s Dior capsule was among several brand collaborations postponed in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy. Before the concert, the rapper had worked with the likes of McDonald’s, Fortnite and Nike, the lattermost of which also halted its Scott-assisted sneaker drop in the weeks following Astroworld.

The imminent release comes amid Scott’s gradual return to the public eye. In May, the rapper returned from his six-month hiatus with a nightclub appearance in Miami, before more publicly gracing the stage at 2022’s Billboard Music Awards the same month.

Meanwhile, the legal fallout from Astroworld continues to unfold, following a February motion to have all related lawsuits combined into one. Since then, Scott has been accused of violating a gag order in relation to the incident, and has faced two additional lawsuits: one pertaining to the Astroworld death of an unborn child, and another alleging that Scott encouraged a stampede during a previous appearance in 2019.