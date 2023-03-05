Travis Scott’s headline set at Rolling Loud festival cut short

Travis Scott’s headline performance at Rolling Loud California was reportedly cut short last night (March 4) with fans taking to social media to complain.

Rolling Loud is taking place at California’s Hollywood Park this weekend, with Playboi Carti and Future topping the bill alongside Travis Scott.

According to attendees though, Scott’s set was cut short. In fan-shot footage, Scott can be seen performing ‘Sicko Mode’ before the audio cuts out halfway through the track. Video screens then displayed a message encouraging people to get home safely.

However, Scott could still be seen on stage trying to perform, while his fire-heavy production was still live. In an official livestream, Scott can be heard saying “thank you very much, I love y’all. I wish I could do more but they’re making me go,” while members of the crowd boo.

they cut travis scott set && he tried to finish his set with no audio 🤦🏽‍♂️ this was a total disaster ‼️ @RollingLoud — Clout Göd 🩸✨ (@cloutisntdead) March 5, 2023

Rolling loud LA cut him off but Travis Scott still going 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mhniUvy4Ht — CR1S (@crisgxd) March 5, 2023

Travis Scott Still Performing Even Tho Rolling Loud Cut The Audio🔥😂 — Rap301 (@Rap301_) March 5, 2023

They cut Travis Scott’s mic off and he’s still performing 😭😭😭 — Tervis Scoot (@tervisscoot) March 5, 2023

Travis Scott got fucking cut mid song on the last track of his set… Rolling L oud #travisscott — TTV bl0opsy (@bl0opsy) March 5, 2023

Fuck rolling loud for putting both Wayne & Travis Scott at the same time & then cutting Travis Scott early — lisette✨ (@lis3_23) March 5, 2023

would’ve been a perfect travis scott set if they didn’t lower down his vocals at the end @ rolling loud — 💫 (@lllREYlll) March 5, 2023

@RollingLoud fuck you guys you did travis scott dirty — Premesting (@premesting) March 5, 2023

fuck rolling loud i feel bad that people paid 500+ to see Travis Scott get cut off bruhhhh — emmanuel (@siempremanny08) March 5, 2023

Travis Scott played:

‘Hold That Hea’ (Southside cover)

‘Highest In The Room’

‘Butterfly Effect’

‘The Scotts (The Scotts cover)

‘Stargazing’

‘Carousel’

‘Mamacita’

‘No Bystanders’

‘Way Back’

‘Praise God’ (Kanye West cover)

‘Upper Echelon’

‘Mafia’

‘Antidote’

‘Sicko Mode’ (cut short)

In recent years, Travis Scott has typically played ‘Goosebumps’ after ‘Sicko Mode’.

Later this year, Scott will return to the UK to headline Wireless Festival alongside Playboi Carti and D-Block Europe. 50 Cent is set to appear as a special guest while the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, Headie One, Joey Bada$$, Lil Durk, Popcaan, Lola Brooke and Glorilla will also perform.

This year’s event is due to take place at Finsbury Park in north London between July 7-9. Tickets are on sale now.

However, Scott is reportedly being sought by police for questioning about an alleged altercation that took place at a New York nightclub early Wednesday (March 1).

A statement from Scott’s lawyer described the situation as a “misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation.”