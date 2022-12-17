Travis to headline Wychwood Festival 2023

Travis have been confirmed as the first headline act for Wychwood Festival 2023.

The Glaswegian band will be headlining the Saturday night of the Cheltenham festival, with The Proclaimers and Heather Small also confirmed to be playing on the same day. The full line-up will be announced in the New Year.

“I can’t wait to perform at Wychwood Festival for the first time next year. Festival crowds are always the most fun,” said Small [via GloucesterLive]. We’re going to have a party, Cheltenham, so see you there!”

Iain Game, Festival Director of Wychwood Festival, said: “We are over the moon to be kickstarting our Wychwood 2023 announcements with three truly incredible artists Travis The Proclaimers and Heather Small.

“It was a delight to see so many families come together for Wychwood 2022 after three long years away and we’re now heading into 2023 knowing this will be our biggest year yet. We can’t wait to welcome you all to the new site at the Racecourse next year.”

The 2023 edition of Wychwood Festival will be taking place at Cheltenham Racecourse from June 2-4, 2023. Tickets are now on sale, with Tier 1 weekend tickets priced at £129.50 for adults and £64.50 for 10-15 year olds, while under 10s go free. Meanwhile, day tickets are £49.50 each for adults and £22.50 each for 10-15 year olds. You can buy yours here.

Earlier this year, Travis frontman Fran Healey revealed that he was the victim of an attempted carjacking outside his studio in Los Angeles, but managed to escape.