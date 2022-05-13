TREASURE drop music video for rock-inspired ‘DARARI’ remix

K-pop boyband TREASURE have dropped a brand-new remix of their viral TikTok hit ‘DARARI’, alongside a brand-new music video.

The 12-piece unveiled the new remix alongside its accompanying video treatment at midnight KST today (May 13). The clip feature TREASURE performing the song and some choreography in the middle of a set reminiscent of an old band practice room, with musical instruments in the background.

Meanwhile, the ‘DARARI’ remix notably employs rock elements, with electric guitar riffs forming majority of the song’s backing instrumentation. “Darararararari / The music when I look at you, baby / It’s your melody, melody, yeah / You’re my muse, so listen up, play it,” the boyband croon on the chorus.

YG Entertainment first announced in late March that the boyband would be releasing a music video for the viral hit. At the time, the agency also revealed that TREASURE will be returning to South Korean music shows to perform ‘DARARI’.

‘DARARI’ was first released as a B-side from the boyband’s February mini-album ‘The Second Step: Chapter One’, which was led by the single ‘JIKJIN’. The mini-album has sold over 800,000 copies since its release, making it the boyband’s best-selling record to date.

In other YG Entertainment news, BLACKPINK are preparing to make a comeback later this year. While news outlets previously claimed that the group were set to return “as early as June”, the agency has since clarified that an official release date has not been set.

The possibility of a BLACKPINK comeback was previously teased by member Jennie during her guest appearance on the YouTube channel The Game Caterers in March. “BLACKPINK is also making a comeback soon,” the singer teased at the time.