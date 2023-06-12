TREASURE to debut sub-unit, release an album in coming months

K-pop agency YG Entertainment has detailed its plans for K-pop boyband TREASURE.

In a newly released video, YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk spoke about the company’s upcoming plans for the boyband, which include a new sub-unit and a full-length album.

Yang opened the clip with an apology to the fans of the boyband. “I really wanted to apologise to all the fans for the situation where I couldn’t fully dedicate myself to my work after debuting TREASURE,” he said.

He added that “many changes have taken place” regarding new music for TREASURE, but he wanted to personally “deliver some good news” to the boyband’s fans.

Yang then goes on to state that TREASURE’s second studio album will be a “reboot” for the boyband and be “comprised of new songs only”. “I feel like TEASURE will be reborn,” he added, comparing their upcoming comeback to turning off and on a computer.

Later in the video, Yang also touched on an upcoming sub-unit of the boyband, known as ‘T5’. He says T5 will make their debut in July, ahead of TREASURE’s new album, with a “very special and exceptional promotional method”.

The upcoming studio album by TREASURE will be their first release since the departures of original members Mashiho and Bang Ye-dam in November 2022. The duo had been on hiatus since May the same year and did not participate in the boyband’s latest mini-album, ‘The Second Step: Chapter Two’.

Meanwhile, TREASURE were recently touring Asia as part of their ‘Hello’ world tour. During the boyband’s Bangkok show in April, member Yoon Jae-hyuk was caught in the middle of a stage equipment malfunction and suffered minor burns.