TREASURE to return with sophomore mini-album in October

TREASURE have announced plans to return with a new mini-album next month.

On September 1 at midnight KST, South Korean music label YG Entertainment took to the boyband’s social media to upload a teaser poster, announcing the group’s comeback in October, as well as concerts in Seoul in November.

TREASURE are set to release ‘The Second Step: Chapter Two’, their sophomore mini-album, on October 4. More details regarding the album’s tracklist and lead single are expected to be unveiled in the weeks leading up to its release.

In support of this upcoming record, TREASURE also simultaneously announced a two-night residency in Seoul for the ‘2022 TREASURE Concert In Seoul’, to be held on November 12 and 13. Specifics about the gig, including venue and ticketing information, have yet to be revealed by YG Entertainment.

However, TREASURE’s upcoming album will not include members Bang Ye-dam and Mashiho, who were announced by YG Entertainment in July to be continuing their temporary hiatuses “until the end of the year”. The label cited “internal difficulties” after both members faced both personal and health reasons as the circumstances behind both members’ absences from the group’s promotions moving forward.

Thus, TREASURE’s forthcoming return to music will mark their first comeback with 10 active members. It will also be their first music release in over eight months, with their last being February’s mini-album ‘The Second Step: Chapter One’ in full strength, which was also the first part of ‘The Second Step’ concept series.

‘The Second Step: Chapter One’ most notably featured the viral TikTok song ‘DARARI’, which was later remixed into a rock-inspired version in May, alongside a brand-new music video. It was also led by the title track ‘JIKJIN’.

The K-pop boyband were initially formed through the reality survival program YG Treasure Box in 2018. The group is completed by Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Haruto, Doyoung, Park Jeong-woo and So Jung-hwan, and made their debut in August 2020 with the single ‘Boy’.