TREASURE to release new music without members Bang Ye-dam and Mashiho

TREASURE are set to move forward with a forthcoming album release in the absence of members Bang Ye-dam and Mashiho, who will be continuing their hiatus till the year’s end.

YG Entertainment released a statement yesterday (July 13) to Weverse, where it clarified that both Bang and Mashiho will remain absent from the boyband’s forthcoming summer music release and tour. The statement follows an initial announcement made in May, which marked the first mention of both members’ temporary hiatuses.

“TREASURE has been promoting as a 10-member group due to personal reasons and health of the individual members. It has been decided that the group will continue to do so for their comeback this summer and tour, which will continue until the end of the year,” YG Entertainment’s statement read, per translations by Soompi.

The music label added that despite it currently facing “internal difficulties”, the 10 active members of TREASURE “are putting in all their efforts in preparations for their upcoming activities so that fans won’t feel the absences of the other two members”.

“TREASURE, who will be celebrating their second debut anniversary this August, will soon be back with even better music as a more mature group,” concluded the company. Meanwhile, more specifics regarding the boyband’s comeback and tour are expected in the coming weeks.

TREASURE’s forthcoming summer release will mark their first record with 10 members, with their last release being the February mini-album ‘The Second Step: Chapter One’ with full strength. That EP featured the viral TikTok song ‘DARARI’, which was later remixed into a rock-inspired version in May, alongside a brand-new music video.

TREASURE were initially formed through the reality survival program YG Treasure Box in 2018. The group is completed by Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Haruto, Doyoung, Park Jeong-woo and So Jung-hwan. The group made their debut in August 2020 with the single ‘Boy’.