TREASURE announce music video for sub-unit song ‘VolKno’

TREASURE are set to drop a music video for sub-unit song ‘VolKno’, performed by members Choi Hyun-sik, Yoshi and Haruto.

YG Entertainment announced via the boyband’s social media on October 26 that a music video for the TREASURE song ‘VolKno’ is due out “soon”. ‘VolKno’, performed by members Choi Hyun-sik, Yoshi and Haruto, was first released as a B-side on their most recent mini-album ‘The Second Step : Chapter Two’ earlier this month.

The teaser poster features a graphic of a car suspended in air, with smoke billowing out from the passenger seats. More details about the music video are to be expected in the coming days.

‘VolKno’ was co-composed by DEE.P and all three sub-unit members. Haruto, Yoshi and Choi were also credited as lyricists on the high-octane rock, hip-hop inspired track.

‘The Second Step : Chapter Two’, completed by four additional tracks, was led by the lead single ‘Hello’. The production and promotion of the new record did not include bandmates Bang Ye-dam and Mashiho, who were announced by their label in July to be continuing their temporary hiatuses “until the end of the year”.

At the time of announcement, YG Entertainment cited “internal difficulties” after both members faced both personal and health reasons as the circumstances behind both members’ absences from the group’s promotions moving forward.

The release of the EP marked TREASURE’s first comeback with 10 active members. It was also their first music release in over eight months, with their last being February’s mini-album ‘The Second Step: Chapter One’ in full strength, also the first part of ‘The Second Step’ concept series.

Led by the title track ‘JIKJIN’, ‘The Second Step: Chapter One’ also featured B-side ‘DARARI’. This latter became a viral TikTok song and was later remixed into a rock-inspired version in May, released alongside a brand-new music video.