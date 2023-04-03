TREASURE’s Yoon Jae-hyuk suffers minor burns after equipment malfunction at concert

Member Yoon Jae-hyuk of K-pop boyband TREASURE was recently caught in the middle of a stage equipment malfunction, leaving him with minor burns.

Yesterday (April 2), the 10-member boyband performed at the IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center in Bangkok, Thailand as part of the ongoing Asia leg of their ‘Hello’ tour.

As seen in photos and videos taken by fans at the concert, member Yoon Jae-hyuk had been walking over stage equipment with a fire-emitting mechanism when it malfunctioned and unexpectedly released a burst of flames.

The idol quickly moved away from the equipment and made sure that his clothes were not on fire, before heading backstage to receive medical attention.

Is Jaehyuk ok? He step on fire OMG@treasuremembers pic.twitter.com/KXWbZnUhKm — bLub (@chubbyhubbybaby) April 2, 2023

According to news outlets and fans at the show, Yoon returned onstage after a brief break with a bandage on his hand, where he sustained minor burns. After the concert, the singer held a livestream where he told fans not to “worry too much”. “I applied medicine. I’m okay,” he added, per The Korea Herald.

TREASURE kicked off their first-ever Asia tour last month in Taipei, and have since performed in cities like Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta. The boyband’s next stops are in Singapore, Manila, Macau and Hong Kong.

The tour was first announced late last year, in support of their mini-album ‘The Second Step: Chapter Two’, released in October 2022. The record had been led by the single ‘Hello’, and was the follow-up to February’s mini-album ‘The Second Step: Chapter One’.