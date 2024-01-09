TRENDZ announce Europe leg of 2024 ‘NEW DAYZ’ world tour

K-pop boyband TRENDZ have announced the Europe leg of their upcoming 2024 ‘NEW DAYZ’ world tour.

Today (January 9), TRENDZ announced the dates and venues for the Europe leg of their 2024 ‘NEW DAYZ’ world tour, featuring 12 shows across 10 countries in March.

The Europe leg of their 2024 ‘NEW DAYZ’ world tour will kick off on March 7 in Marrakesh, with a second Morocco show in Casablanca two days later. Thereafter, they’ll head to mainland Europe with a performance in Bucharest, Romania.

Following that, TRENDZ will play two shows in France, and several one-night-only dates in Spain, Poland, the Czech Republic and more in mid-March. The K-pop boyband will finally wrap up their Europe tour with shows in London and Dublin on March 23 and 24, respectively.

Tickets to the Europe leg of TRENDZ’s 2024 ‘NEW DAYZ’ world tour will go on sale this Friday (January 12) at 5pm CET via Envol Prod. Ticket prices have yet to be released, but are expected to be revealed soon. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

The dates for TRENDZ’s 2024 ‘NEW DAYZ’ world tour are:

MARCH 2024

07: Marrakesh, Morocco, Meydene

09: Casablanca, Morocco, Studio des Arts Vivants

10: Bucharest, Romania, Sala Luceafărul

13: Lyon, France, La Rayonne

14: Barcelona, Spain, Razzmatazz

16: Paris, France, Alhambra

17: Warsaw, Poland, Hybrydy

19: Prague, Czech Republic, Palác Akropolis

20: Berlin, Germany, Kesselhaus in der Kulturbrauerei

21: Amsterdam, Netherlands, p60 Pop Podium

23: London, United Kingdom, 229 London

24: Dublin, Ireland, The Academy

