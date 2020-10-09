Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross share snippet of ‘Mank’ score

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have shared a snippet from the score they’ve been working on for David Fincher’s new movie, Mank.

The Nine Inch Nails members, who have previously composed the scores for Fincher films such as The Social Network and Gone Girl, were announced to be working on the Netflix film last December.

In an interview with Revolver, Reznor revealed that he and Ross would use only instruments from the 1940s to compose the soundtrack, in line with the film’s setting.

Yesterday (October 8), Reznor took to Twitter to share a snippet of what fans can expect from his and Ross’ work. “Thankfully, I’ve spent most of 2020 immersed in working on this incredible film. Here’s a first look / listen,” he wrote.

Thankfully, I’ve spent most of 2020 immersed in working on this incredible film. Here’s a first look / listen. https://t.co/5W23a366sM — Trent Reznor (@trent_reznor) October 8, 2020

The pair’s most recent effort was on the new Watchmen TV series, which they released the soundtrack for in three parts. They also shared a cover of David Bowie’s ‘Life On Mars’.

Mank is the anticipated drama which tells the story of Citizen Kane writer Herman J. Mankiewicz as he battles to finish the screenplay.

Gary Oldman stars as Mankiewicz, opposite Tom Burke as Orson Welles. The cast also includes Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Ferdinand Kingsley, Tom Pelphrey and Arliss Howard.

The film’s first trailer was released on Thursday (October 8) – you can watch it here.

