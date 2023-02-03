Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross to score David Fincher’s upcoming film ‘The Killer’

Nine Inch Nails band members and film composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have united to score The Killer, an upcoming movie directed by David Fincher.

The Killer, which premieres on Netflix on November 10, will mark the composer duo’s fifth collaboration with Fincher. Since 2010, Reznor and Ross have provided the scores for The Social Network, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, Gone Girl and Mank, the last of which earned them Academy Award nomination in 2020 for Best Original Score.

The pair announced their involvement in the film via Nine Inch Nails’ official website. “Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have been collaborating with David Fincher as film composers for over a decade,” the post read. “[They] have also done the score for Fincher’s next project The Killer.” Reznor and Ross also announced that a deluxe vinyl pressing of their Mank score is available now.

The Killer is based on the French comic book series of the same name, written by ​​Alexis Nolent. The film stars Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Tilda Swinton, Arliss Howard, and Sophie Charlotte. The Killer follows Mank as the second Fincher film to be released on Netflix, coming as part off the director’s exclusive four-year deal with the streaming service in 2020.

Alongside their film scores — which have also featured Pixar’s Soul, the Jonah Hill-directed mid90s and last year’s Bones & All — Reznor and Ross are credited as co-producers on Halsey’s 2021 album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’. Last year, the pair were announced as co-producers on Fever Ray’s ‘Radical Romantics’, which is due for release next month.

Last September, Reznor reunited with several early members of Nine Inch Nails for the band’s belated Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction celebration. The performance enlisted Chris Vrenna, Richard Patrick, Danny Lohner, and Charlie Clouser, all of whom were members of an earlier iteration of the band.

Last year, Fincher responded to China’s censoring of the ending of his 1999 film Fight Club, saying: “If you don’t like this story, why would you licence this movie? It makes no sense to me when people go, ‘I think it would be good for our service if we had your title on it… we just want it to be a different movie.’”