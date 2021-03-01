Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross win Golden Globe for ‘Soul’ score

Nine Inch Nails‘ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ original score for Pixar’s Soul scooped the award for Best Original Score at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards last night.

A contrast to Reznor and Ross’ scores for typically darkened and challenging material, the Nine Inch Nails frontman even joked that his work on Soul marked the first time he could let his children watch the very project he was scoring.

“This is the first work of art I’ve ever made that I can show to my kids,” Reznor said in his acceptance speech.

The Nine Inch Nails members were also competing against themselves in the category, having also bagged a nomination for their work on David Fincher’s Mank.

Congratulations to Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste on their #GoldenGlobes win for Best Original Score! #PixarSoul pic.twitter.com/8PZf0Ksk17 — Pixar (@Pixar) March 1, 2021

Speaking of the Soul score, Reznor and Ross previously told Heroic Hollywood that the soundtrack is not ​“of this Earth”.

Reznor added: ​“Our first step is always to listen and really try to understand where the filmmakers are coming from: what they’re seeing, what they’re imagining.

“We spent a lot of time discussing how you’re supposed to feel when you’re first exposed to the Soul world. Then we went back to our studio, which is filled with a variety of real, imagined and synthetic instruments, and spent the first chunk of time experimenting with different arrangements and different instruments and seeing what felt emotionally right to create the fabric of this world.”

Other big winners at last night’s awards included Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland, which scooped two prizes. You can find all the winners here.