Trent Reznor applauds “very touching and sincere” Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

Trent Reznor has praised the tribute concert held in honour of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Discussing the event at Nine Inch Nails‘ concert on Saturday (September 3), Reznor called the tribute — which saw a star-studded list of musicians honour Hawkins at London’s Wembley Stadium earlier that day — “very touching and sincere”.

“Did any of you happen to catch the tribute to Taylor Hawkins today?”, Reznor asked the Nine Inch Nails audience at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, “I thought, ‘I’ll tune in.’ I knew Taylor. He was a really sweet guy. I knew a lot of friends were playing it. I started watching it, and three hours later I’m still watching. And I’ve got tears in my fucking eyes.”

Reznor continued: “It got me thinking. If you haven’t seen it, it’s worth checking out, ’cause it’s really well done. It’s very touching and sincere.” Watch Reznor’s full remarks below:

Reznor went on to reflect on the sincerity of the tribute, and how it got him thinking about being “mindful of what’s happening right now, and appreciating what’s happening right now, instead of worrying about tomorrow.” Reznor added that he “was grateful to be sharing this moment”, and thanked the audience before beginning the band’s next song, ‘Even Deeper’.

Nine Inch Nails’ show took place as part of the band’s ongoing tour across the US. The band will wrap up the run of shows at the end of this month in Cleveland’s Blossom Music Center, with support from Ministry and Nitzer Ebb.

The Hawkins tribute, meanwhile, was the first of two concerts organised in memory of the Foo Fighters drummer, who played with the band from 1997 and died in March of this year, aged 50. Liam Gallagher, Queen and Travis Barker were among the swath of artists who performed at the event, which came ahead of a second and final tribute slated for Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on September 27.

After an emotional speech by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, Liam Gallagher kicked off the evening by performing two Oasis songs alongside members of Foo Fighters, while Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Chad Smith shared a touching video story. Elsewhere, Them Crooked Vultures reunited for the first time in 12 years for the tribute, while The Eagles‘ Joe Walsh brought together James Gang for the band’s first live performance in 16 years.

Grohl enlisted his daughter for duet covers of Jeff Buckley, while Hawkins’ son played the drums in a moving rendition of Foo Fighters’ track ‘My Hero’. Mark Ronson, Paul McCartney, Dave Chappelle and members of Queen, Rush also made appearances. See the full list of performers here.

The upcoming Los Angeles tribute, meanwhile, will feature the likes of Alanis Morissette, Miley Cyrus and Pink, among many others.