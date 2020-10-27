Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan and more to play David Bowie tribute livestream

Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan and more are set to mark David Bowie‘s 74th birthday in a special tribute livestream in January.

Bowie, who died just three days after his birthday in 2016, would have turned 74 on January 8 next year.

‘A Bowie Celebration: Just for one day!’ has been organised by long-time Bowie pianist Mike Garson, and is set to see Bowie’s collaborators from across his career cover and interpret his songs.

Advertisement

Garson said of the event: “What we’re planning is an amazing show with the most talented musicians from every period of David’s career, as well as phenomenal artists from many different genres.

“We’ll hear different interpretations of David’s songs; some with totally new arrangements that have never been heard before.”

Also set to star in the livestream are Gary Oldman, Macy Gray, Perry Farrell and more, including Bowie’s producer Tony Visconti, and his final touring band, which features Gail Ann Dorsey, Garson and others.

Tickets for the show are available now for $20 (£15).

Across 2020, a series of David Bowie live albums and rarities have been shared. The star’s 1975 album ‘Young Americans’ received a limited edition vinyl reissue in celebration of its 45th anniversary last month, while ‘Something in the Air (Live Paris 99)’, a 15-track LP capturing Bowie’s 1999 performance in France as part of his ‘Hours Tour’, was also released. Another Bowie live album, ‘LiveAndWell.com’, came out back in May.

Advertisement

‘Metrobolist’, a new reissue of Bowie’s 1970 album ‘The Man Who Sold The World’, is also set to come out in November, while six new Bowie live albums are also set to be released physically across the end of 2020 and the start of next year under the umbrella ‘Brilliant Live Adventures’, collating previously unreleased live recordings by the late star from 1995-1999, released on limited edition vinyl and CD.