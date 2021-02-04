Trent Reznor condemns former collaborator Marilyn Manson in new statement

Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor has issued a statement denouncing his former friend and collaborator Marilyn Manson, who was recently accused of abuse by Evan Rachel Wood and four other women.

The statement, provided to Pitchfork, comes in response to an excerpt from Manson’s 1998 autobiography The Long Hard Road Out of Hell, which had been circulating online.

In the book, co-authored by Neil Strauss, Manson described how in the ’90s, he and Reznor had allegedly physically and sexually assaulted an inebriated woman. The passage was reportedly originally from an unpublished 1995 interview in Empyrean Magazine.

In his statement, Reznor distanced himself from Manson and the allegations, saying he cut ties with Manson more than two decades ago and has been critical of him since.

“I have been vocal over the years about my dislike of Manson as a person and cut ties with him nearly 25 years ago,” he said.

“As I said at the time, the passage from Manson’s memoir is a complete fabrication. I was infuriated and offended back when it came out and remain so today.”

Reznor signed Manson to his label, Nothing Records, in the ’90s and contributed to the production of his debut studio album, ‘Portrait of an American Family’ and 1996’s ‘Antichrist Superstar’. Reznor had criticised Manson in the past, including in a 2009 Mojo interview where Reznor labelled him “a malicious guy and will step on anybody’s face to succeed and cross any line of decency”.

In 2017, Manson claimed that he and Reznor had reconciled. “He’s the one who’s actually sent me an email,” Manson told Zane Lowe in an interview. “We had sort of mended ways after a long time.” Manson has yet to respond to Reznor’s latest statement.

Wood, Manson’s former fiancée, publicly accused the singer of grooming, abuse and manipulation earlier this week.

“He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Manson proceeded to deny all allegations made against him, describing them in a statement as “horrible distortions of reality”.

“My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners,” he wrote. “Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

Following the accusations made against Manson, he was dropped by his label Loma Vista and removed from the TV projects he was working on, including American Gods and the Creepshow anthology.